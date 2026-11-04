Blind golfers rise to the challenge

Phil Giles cannot see the fairway, the hazards or the flag at Young Golf Club. It did not stop him winning. The B1 golfer, who is totally blind, topped a highly credentialled field at the latest blind golf challenge in Young, recording an aggregate score of 72 across two days. Mark Eschbank finished second on 68, with former Canadian Blind Golf Women’s Open winner Michele Watts third. Former British Blind Golf Open winner Graham Coulton was fourth, Young golfer Tony Telfer fifth and Doug Sloan sixth. Giles also won nearest-to-the-pin for his second shot on the 13th hole on both days. For Telfer, the result highlighted both the skill involved in blind golf and the quality of players prepared to travel to Young to compete. Most of the field came from New South Wales, with one Victorian golfer also taking part. Telfer said competitors enjoyed the challenge of the Young course. “It’s one of the tougher courses we play on,” he said. The par-70 layout includes several demanding holes and an uphill finish, adding another layer of difficulty to the competition. Blind golf is played under largely the same rules as conventional golf, but players compete within classifications based on their level of vision. A caddie or guide assists with tasks such as direction, alignment and locating the ball. For a totally blind player such as Giles, that partnership is essential, but the shot itself remains the golfer’s. The standard on display in Young reflected the experience within the field. Watts has previously won the Canadian Blind Golf Women’s Open, while Coulton is a former British Blind Golf Open winner. Telfer himself has competed internationally in blind golf and earlier this year won the Blind Golf Victoria Championship overall. He was also heavily involved in organising the Young event, which he admitted had an impact on his own performance. “I had a shocker,” he said. Telfer finished fifth, but said his focus was less on his own score than on getting the event run successfully. Young Golf Club contributed $3,600 towards the competition, with prizes including a golf bag, shoes, clothing, an umbrella and gloves. A presentation was held at the club following the event. Telfer said organisers had also hoped the weekend would encourage more local people with disability to come along and experience golf. A Sunday Ambrose session had been planned with that in mind, but poor weather affected attendance. “We didn’t get what we would have liked,” he said. Despite that, Telfer said the event had been worthwhile and would continue. Organisers are considering changes to the format next year after lower numbers affected the planned team component. “We’re going to continue on with it,” Telfer said. “All we can do is keep pushing.” That persistence is familiar territory for Telfer. His own sporting life began when a small group of players agreed to try goalball in Victoria. That opportunity eventually took him to world championships and the 1988 Seoul Paralympic Games. Now, through blind golf in Young, he is helping keep another pathway open for people with disability to compete, participate and have a go.