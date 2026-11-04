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Blind golfers rise to the challenge

<p>Event winner Phil Giles takes a shot during the blind golf challenge at Young Golf Club. PHOTO: Ryan Long</p>\\n
<p>Event winner Phil Giles takes a shot during the blind golf challenge at Young Golf Club. PHOTO: Ryan Long</p>\\n

Event winner Phil Giles takes a shot during the blind golf challenge at Young Golf Club. PHOTO: Ryan Long

Blind golfers took on Young Golf Course, with Phil Giles claiming overall honours.
Sharon Smithers
November 4, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 03:19

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