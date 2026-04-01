In a strong day of footy the Boorowa Rovers have reclaimed the Ack Weyman Shield from Moruya during their annual trial match on Saturday, 28 March.

The final score was 34-12 in the Rovers' favour at the time of the final whistle which was blown 12 minutes early due to a concussion.

In the Roverettes' game, the club's Alex Stewart said they did really well despite going down 12-8.

Mr Stewart said the Roverettes led for much of the match and were working with a smaller bench with many of their players away competing at a triathalon.

"For the girls that came and played, [they] were unreal," he said.

Looking forward to the season ahead, Mr Stewart said the Roverettes are a pretty promising side, with a good mix of ages of players to work with.

In the men's match, Mr Stewart said it was good to get the win and get the shield back and they are happy with how they played as Boorowa hadn't won the shield for three years.

They will contest the Ack Weyman Shield again in Moruya next year.

Looking forward Boorowa are gearing up for their first game of the season where they will be heading to take on Crookwell.

Mr Stewart said everyone is gearing up for that match and last weekend's match was a good look at what is going to work and what isn't.

"It's pretty good having a trial that close to round one because it is only that two week gap," he said.