The first two rounds of the Club Triples Championship were completed over the weekend. This year the event involves sectional play to be followed by semi–finals and a final. This ensures that all teams that entered will play at least two games, and in most cases, they will play three games before the semi–finals.

The format of the games is 25 ends of two bowl triples. While this is a standard format for championships it is not often used for social play so that some players took a while to adjust to the different format.

Play on Saturday afternoon took place in quite pleasant conditions but the overnight rain and the colder conditions on Sunday made play quite challenging.

The results from Section A on Saturday were that Brian McNair, Jonathon Watson and David Quigley 34 defeated Ted Loader, Mark Anderson and Tony Ruhl 8 and Steve Walsh, Geoff Holt and Peter Watts 30 defeated Harold Anderson, Michael Webb and Denis Rosen 17.

For Section B the scores were that Darryle Miller, Geoff DeBritt (substitute) and Blake Bradtke defeated Sheila Traynor, Ivor Watkiss and Cliff Traynor 20–18 and Barry Bradtke, Tom Glover and Brian Madden defeated Judith Mulligan, Chris Wright and Terry Mulligan 40–8.

In Section C Jenny Holt, Jill Rosen and Lisa Boyd scored a 23–15 win over Glen Benson, Joe Read and Russell Boyd and Albert Carter, Margaret Gailey and Joe Bargwanna had a bye.

The results from Section A on Sunday were that Brian McNair, Jonathon Watson and David Quigley defeated Steve Walsh, Geoff Holt and Peter Watts 31–20 and Ted Loader, Mark Anderson and Tony Ruhl defeated Harold Anderson, Michael Webb and Denis Rosen 27–16.

In Section B Barry Bradtke, Tom Glover and Brian Madden defeated Darryle Miller, Geoff DeBritt (substitute) and Blake Bradtke 26–13 and Judith Mulligan, Chris Wright and Terry Mulligan defeated

Sheila Traynor, Ivor Watkiss and Cliff Traynor 23–21.

Glen Benson, Joe Read and Russell Boyd defeated Albert Carter, Margaret Gailey and Joe Bargwanna 22–15 in Section C and Jenny Holt, Jill Rosen and Lisa Boyd had a bye.

Individual teams will be advised when their next games will be played.

There was play on Thursday afternoon with 16 players on the green in very pleasant conditions.

The winning teams and their scores were Albert Carter and Tony Ruhl 30 shots to 12, Ray Martin and Cliff Traynor 27 shots to 14, Ann Gardner and Ian Schofield 24 shots to 14 and Harold Anderson and Joe Bargwanna 18 shots to 17.

During the past two weeks players from our club have been in Dubbo contesting the State Championships. The contestants in their events have won their Regional Championships and the winners from all 16 regions are eligible to play in the State Finals.

The 16 contestants are placed into 4 sections of 4 teams for preliminary games against each other. The winners of the 4 sections progress to the semi–finals.

Jonathon Watson, Damien Miller and David Quigley played in the Men’s State Triples and despite winning two of their three sectional games did not progress to the semi–finals.

Damien and David followed up playing in the Men’s State Pairs. They only won one of their three games but their two losses were by 2 shots and 1 shot.

Jonathon Watson and Brian Madden combined with Damien and David in the Men’s State Fours. They won two of their three games but there was an undefeated team in their section who moved into the semi–finals.

The players are to be commended on their performances at this high level.