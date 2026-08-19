Conditions for bowls during the past week varied from very cold on Thursday to very pleasant on Saturday.

Saturday’s temperature was 5 degrees higher and there was plenty of sunshine.

The eight players involved on Thursday appreciated the shorter game format.

Harold Anderson and Cliff Traynor played an 18–all draw with Richard Temme and Ian Schofield and Milan Brankovic and Albert Carter had a 33–10 win over Jim McQuade and Brian McNair.

There was some confusion at the start of play on Saturday due to a communications issue.

The two games of pairs had clear–cut wins while the triples game had a close finish.

Judith Mulligan and Brian Madden were both in fine touch in their 32–11 win over Greg Woods and Cliff Traynor.

There was a similar result for Jenny Holt and Tony Ruhl who defeated Sheila Traynor and Ian Schofield 28–13.

At one point Glen Seward, Ivor Watkiss and Glen Benson led Albert Carter, Joe Read and Denis Rosen 22–11 but the final score was 22–19 with Denis’ team winning the final 4 ends.

This Sunday will see the club’s annual President’s Day with more than 50 players taking part.

Details of a Triples Tournament to be held at Young on Wednesday 23 September are on the notice board and also on smaller flyers on tables at the club.