Last week local bowler Brett Stanford travelled to Dubbo to compete in the Para NSW state bowling championships.

They were held at the Dubbo RSL Sorties bowling club on synthetic greens.

During the week he played five games of singles.

While not winning any he was competitive in all games.

He then partnered with Ben Crotty from Kempsey in the Pairs.

They played very well just losing all games on the last end.

"I need more practice on synthetic surfaces," Brett said.

The family sincerely thank Hanna Berry for her assistance to Brett all week.