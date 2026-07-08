By EDWARD CUMMINGS

Boorowa Clay Target Club recently hosted their first winter 2026 Competition, on a mostly calm partly cloudy day with 39 competitors in attendance.

The first event of the day was the 25 Target Club Handicap event sponsored by J & A Geotech testing Canberra. First place in the handicap was Leigh Stokes from Griffith Gun Club with a score of 24/25 (6/6) Alannah Jarvis from Majura Park Gun Club was second with a score of 24/25 (5/6) and Michael Reid from Yass Clay Target Club took out third place with a score of 23/25 and shoot off score of 3/3.

Event two was the 50 Target Double Barrel Championship. The overall winner of the event was Boorowa Clay Target Club’s own Peter Bradford skinning the event with the only 50/50.

The best in AA grade was Adam Brown from Orange Clay Target Club with a score of 49/50 (4/4). Justin Smith from Boorowa Clay Target Club took second with a score of 49/50 (3/4).

The best in A grade was Matt Gerstenberg another Boorowa member 48/50 (7/7) with second going to Phil Place from Majura Park Gun Club 48/50 (6/7).

The best in B grade was Daniel Taylor from Canowindra with a score of 47/50 (2/2) with Paul Martin from Boorowa coming second with a score of 47/50 (1/2).

Brian Frost from The Forest Clay Target Club was the best in C grade with a score of 43/50 (2/2) and second was one of Boorowa Clay Target Clubs newer members James Sawyer with a respectable 43/50 (1/2).

The final event of the day was the Annual Ian Crisp Deauville Doubles Championship. Where shooters are partnered up and work as a team. One of the few events in the DTL Clay Target competition world, where there is a team involved.

The Deauville Doubles is a two-person team event, with both shooters having to destroy their target from the pair that are thrown to score one point.

For any shooters that have never tried, it is probably one of the most social and engaging events that we as Clay target shooters can enjoy. It is well worth a go and is always a popular event with those that have tried it before.

The winning team of Adam Brown & James Fallon were presented the trophies for first place by Ian Crisp the Sponsor of the event, Adam and James were tied with another team at 18/20 pairs.

Winning the shoot off (1/1). The runner up team also with a score of 18/20, but going down in the shoot off, was Nicholas Elliott and Gil Neziz.

The overall High Gun for the day was won by Alannah Jarvis from Majura Park Gun Club with a score of 72/75.

The Ladies High Gun was won by Nicole Crisp from Yass Clay Target Club with a score of 67/75 and the Veterans High Gun was won by Phil Place with a score of 67/75.

A big thanks as always to our hard-working committee members and volunteers who make these weekends possible but especially Rex Murphy, Sadie Murphy, Ros Bradford, Justin Smith, Alison Smith, Giulio Serafin, Geoff Mason, Matt Gerstenberg, Chris Oehm, Patty Boulding and Lucy Churchill.

If you are not currently a competitive or social member at Boorowa Clay Target Club, have you ever thought of having a go? One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club. If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Clay Target Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5 till 7pm (weather permitting).

All ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse, all people aged 12 years and up may participate. All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian whilst at the club.

Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate, or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate. All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper. If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed. Dress for outside conditions. T

he club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.