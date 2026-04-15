The Harden Red Devils have had a convincing win to start the 2026 season, defeating West Wyalong across both grades.

The first grade squad took on West Wyalong putting up a score of 79-0 by the final whistle and the women's squad defeated West Wyalong 33-0.

Harden Red Devils' Charlie Brown said it was an unreal win by both squads and they couldn't ask for a better start to the year.

While they are happy with the high scores they clocked, Mr Brown said they are more proud of the fat they didn't concede any points.

Mr Brown said this is one of the best pre seasons that he has seen in terms of numbers and buying in.

Despite not having trial games, Mr Brown said their pre season has paid dividends with their first round results.

"The pre season worked and everyone has put in, bought in and showed up every training for the last couple of months," he said.

Mr Brown said it is also a credit to the squads coaches and what they have done in the pre season.

"Hopefully we can continue this on now and take that as a bit of a stepping stone and continue to get better and better," he said.

While they are happy with their results against West Wyalong, Mr Brown said they are not taking it lightly and have several things they want to work on going forward.

"We've got a lot of things we still need to work on and build on as a club and teams," he said.

"Lot to do but very happy to kick the season off with such a dominant win like that for booth teams.

The Red Devils will be taking on Young on Saturday, 18 April.