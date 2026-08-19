The Saturday event was a single stableford sponsored by Turners Furniture One & Hamblin’s Pharmacy. The winner was Craig Collins with 41 points from Wayne Honeman with 39 points on a countback from Michael McCormick.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Michael McCormick and the 17th was won by Ian Tierney. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Michael McCormick and he received a voucher for $49. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 15th and was won by Brian Norman on a card draw.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $200 on the 12th was not won. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Colin Hardwick.

The Salami Brother Pizza award was won by Tyler Russell. Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 53 players.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday players tried their best but the prize remains elusive. Many thanks to Andrew, your challenge is continues to be beyond our members skill set!

Upcoming events.

Saturday 22 August - Wilders Bakery 4BBB stableford.

Saturday 29 August- 4 Ball Twister sponsored by Patrick FitzGerald and Keith Duran.

Saturday 5 September is the Cooltec Refrigeration and Air conditioning monthly medals.

The Wednesday medley was won by Riley Hatch with 39 points and he won 6 balls. Runner up was Mark Crutcher (5 balls) with 35 points. Third was Jason Patterson (4 balls) with 34 points on a countback from John Jones (3 balls) and Larry Marks (2 balls) was fifth with 33 points on a countback. Terry Shipp won the Pro Pin and he received a voucher for $23. Balls went to 29 points on a countback and there were 32 players.

The Fridaymedley was not played due to renovations of the greens. The event will return this week.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Karen Hamilton-Gibbs with 40 points and she won 6 balls. Runner up was Rhett Foreman (4 balls) with 39 points. Third was Brendon Robinson (3 balls) with 37 points from Chris Campbell (2 balls) with 34 points. The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot of $30 was not won and the jackpot will be $60 next week.

The Pro Pin was won by Jack Nicolls and he received a voucher for $21. Balls went to 30 points and there were 22 players.

The Social Club played a 14 holes event sponsored by Stephen Barnes and Fox Anderson. The winner was Jacko Anderson with 50 nett and the runner up was Jono Eastwood with 56 nett. Darran Eastwood was third with 57 nett on a countback. Murray Hanley had a gobble on the 13th. The Jackpot hole was the 6th and a 7 was required. There were no winners.