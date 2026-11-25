The Burrangong Bears have kept their strong start to the season rolling with a narrow nine-run win over the Harden Hornets. The match at Tim Doolan Oval was the only completed fixture of the round across the South West Slopes Cricket League, with all other matches washed out. Batting first, Burrangong got off to a watchful start, with Geoff Palmer the first man out at 1-18 in the eighth over. The Bears found themselves 3-53 in the 18th over, with captain Jack Woods joined by number five Robert Barron. The pair were able to up the scoring rate, moving the score along to 4-131 when Woods was dismissed for a fine 59 in the 29th over. Barron was able to bat on until the 37th over, with his 46 playing a major role in getting the team to 7-192 in 40 overs. Wickets were shared amongst the Hornets bowlers, with Jeff Brown taking 2-43 and Jack Glover, Glenn Wild, Lachlan Barrett, Ethan Abnett and Banjo Crozier all picking up one each. Danny Arabin went on the attack from the get-go for the Hornets, whacking 27 off 30 balls before being bowled by Woods. He did the same to Kai Steele soon after, before holding the catch off the bowling of Geoff Davis to see off in-form Hornets batter Angus Campbell. Two run-outs put a further dent in the chase, which had slipped to 5-76 in the 21st over. Captain Jeff Brown set about getting his team back on track, and alongside Jack Glover the pair put on 51. Geoff Davis (4-22) dismissed the Harden skipper for an even 50, and despite Glover and Banjo Crozier’s best efforts the hosts could not run the total down. Needing ten to win off the last over with one wicket in hand, Crozier was out caught off the first ball to snuff out the chances of a last-gasp win. Criterion Bin Chickens began their match on Saturday in Temora but came off for rain with the Shamrock on 4-107 and didn’t get back on. Burrangong hit the road to Bribbaree for their match this Saturday, while the Hornets host Temora Bowling Club A Grade and the Bin Chickens have the bye.