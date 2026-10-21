Burrangong Bears on the board

Cricket returned to Cranfield Park in Young for the first time this season last Saturday, with an all local affair between the Burrangong Bears and the Criterion Bin Chickens. The Bears were unable to make the trip to Grenfell for their Round 1 South West Slopes Cricket League (SWSCL) match, but began in fine style after winning the toss and bowling. Matthew Dunn and Craig Hambrook got the Bin Chickens off to a fast start, scoring 16 runs in the first three overs before Hambrook was bowled by Riley Barron. Barron and his opening partner Liam Miller went on a tear in the following five overs, taking two wickets each and conceding just three runs. Reduced to 5/19, the Bin Chickens faced an uphill battle to get back into the match, and began to rebuild slowly through Dunn and captain Jacob Dodge. Bears captain Jack Woods stepped up to take wickets from back-to-back balls in his third over, dismissing Dodge and Joel Pritchard. Dunn finally found a partner who could hang around in Jayden Duggan, and the pair put on 51 before Dunn was out for 50. Matthew Dunn was the main resistance for the Bin Chickens, scoring 50 from 94 balls. The innings wrapped up soon after, the Bin Chickens all out for 85 with a tough task ahead of them to defend the total. It was familiar foes Miller (29) and Woods (31) who opened the batting for the Bears, putting on 47 to take the pressure off early. The Bin Chickens did fight back with four wickets, including two in an over from Brian Munn (2-7), but ultimately they came up short as the Bears sailed home with 13 overs up their sleeve. There will be two matches played in Young this Saturday, both beginning at 1:30pm. The Bears will host Coota Bulls A Grade at Cranfield Oval, while the Bin Chickens take on the Temora Exies Renegades at Miller Henry Oval.