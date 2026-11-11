Burrangong boilover to beat Boorowa

The Burrangong Bears beat the Boorowa Big Bottles in stunning fashion at Cranfield Oval last Saturday, with the match decided by just two runs in a match of wild swings and roundabouts. Batting first, the Bears lost vice-captain Daniel Woods to the first ball of the game, but through captain Jack Woods and Liam Miller they were able to consolidate. The pair put on 57 in the space of 11 overs before Miller was trapped in front for 9 by Toby Wales. Woods had done the bulk of the scoring, and went on to make 53, including 50 from boundaries, before Wales dismissed him with the score at 3-75. Next man in Lachlan Davis then spent the rest of the innings waving his partners goodbye, as the Bears crashed to 81 all out in the 25th over. Davis finished unbeaten on 9, with the bottom seven batters contributing only two runs off the bat, with five ducks amongst them. Oliver Miller (3/5), Toby Wales (3/12) and Octavian Miller (2/0) were the best of the Boorowa bowlers. The Bears then made a slow start with the ball, with Liam Payne (25) and Brendan Shean (24) getting Boorowa well on track. Shean was dismissed with the score at 1-43, and Payne fell at 3-60, with the match seemingly still in hand. Burrangong remained hopeful, and through disciplined bowling were able to cause a collapse, reducing the Big Bottles to 8-72. With 10 runs required Toby Wales and Josh Gorham came together at the crease, and got their team to 8-79. Captain Woods threw the ball to Brydie Davis for her first over, and she rewarded him immediately by bowling Gorham for 4. She delivered again with her second ball, dismissing Alfie Shean to wrap up a remarkable come-from-behind victory for the home side. This Saturday Burrangong will face off against Coota B Grade at Cranfield Oval, while the Criterion Bin Chickens, who won by forfeit last week, will return to take on the Grenfell Blues at Gus Smith Oval.