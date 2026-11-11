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Burrangong boilover to beat Boorowa

<p>The Burrangong Bears pulled off a remarkable comeback win on Saturday. PHOTO: Ryan Long </p>\\n
<p>The Burrangong Bears pulled off a remarkable comeback win on Saturday. PHOTO: Ryan Long </p>\\n

The Burrangong Bears pulled off a remarkable comeback win on Saturday. PHOTO: Ryan Long

Brydie Davis stars at the death to ensure the Bears remain unbeaten
Russ Haylock
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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