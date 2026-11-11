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Hornets beat Bribbaree with all-round performance

<p>Glenn Wild was in the wickets again last Saturday, taking 2/29 from eight overs. He\\'s pictured here bowling against Coota B Grade in Round 4. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Glenn Wild was in the wickets again last Saturday, taking 2/29 from eight overs. He\\'s pictured here bowling against Coota B Grade in Round 4. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Glenn Wild was in the wickets again last Saturday, taking 2/29 from eight overs. He's pictured here bowling against Coota B Grade in Round 4. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Angus Campbell's unbeaten 86 guides Harden to seven-wicket victory
Russ Haylock
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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