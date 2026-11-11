Hornets beat Bribbaree with all-round performance

The Harden Hornets have moved to second on the South West Slopes Cricket League ladder at the end of Round 5, travelling to take on the Bribbaree Rams and coming home with the win. Opening bowlers Beau Bourlet and Glenn Wild got the visitors off to an ideal start, reducing the Rams to 3-7 inside the first three overs. Opener Hamish Hunter and Mitchell Schiller got the rams back on track, before Lachlan Barrett was introduced to the attack. Barrett (3/24) took three quick wickets, all out bowled, while Dean Bourlet picked up another to move the score from 3-44 to 7-66 in the 18th over. Hunter remained at the crease, and found able support in number nine batter Aaron Perkins, who smashed 48 including five sixes. The pair put on a stand of 74 before Beau Bourlet (3/26) came back on and removed Perkins, with Wild dismissing Hunter for 42 soon after. One last wag of the tail helped them to 151 all out, a decent score considering the predicament they found themselves in earlier on. Danny Arabin helped get the Hornets away to a fast start with 18 from 10 balls, while Kai Steele was watchful from the other end. Arabin was bowled by Hunter with the score at 1-23, bringing Angus Campbell to the crease. His innings proved to be the difference in the match, making 86 from 78 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes. Steele and Ethan Abnett made 15 each to support him, with the Hornets passing the Rams score three wickets down and with more than 12 overs in hand. Since their defeat to Stockinbingal in Round 1 the Hornets haven't been defeated, and will now prepare for their trip to play the Temora Exies Renegades at The Oval this Saturday.