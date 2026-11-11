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Young guns Platt and Shea impress for Riverina

<p>Noah Platt and Jack Shea both performed well at the NSW CHS Championships. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Noah Platt and Jack Shea both performed well at the NSW CHS Championships. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Noah Platt and Jack Shea both performed well at the NSW CHS Championships. PHOTOS: Supplied

Promising young cricketers will hone their craft in Wagga before their next rep carnivals
Russ Haylock
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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