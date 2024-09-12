When I stumbled on this wonderful story of family history, which we will call the Norton story.

Five lady croquet players went to lunch after play on Wenesday.

The place we chose was Elevation Cafe at 95 Boorowa St, Young.

We booked a table outside in the sun, so we used the Lynch St entrance.

My eyes immediately landed on a piece of framed artwork on the wall. The detail and every small thing that was captured I immediately thought 'this has to be by Sharon Fensom.

On calling Peter Slater the part owner, who I knew to be a relative, he told me that long after his grand mother had passed he happen to find an old photo he had restored as best it could be.

It was then given to Sharon to paint, hence the artwork that took my breath away.

The scene is one of a bullock wagon team owned by a young Thomas Norton who ran a haulage train with sixteen head of cattle in the team.

At the age of 18 he was called up into World War I killed in action in France at the age of 21.

Now to continue on with the Norton story, possible courtesy of Allen Crowe, this will take the interest of many readers.

John Norton senior and his wife Jane along with seven children settled at the nine mile on the Murringo road.

Five more children were born there, this totaled 12.

John Norton died at the Nine Mile. Jan in time moved to Wedallion with her remaining children still at home were they lived for some time.

John junior moved to Bimbi with his wife Amy and bought the property called Pine Grove.

Thomas was born at Hill Grove, whom this storyline came about, killed in war.

This brings in the line of Mary (one of the 12 children) Mary. Married Coley Burns.

There daughter Doris married, Reg Slatter, Doris been Peter Slaters grand mother.

Descends of this same line are three croquet playing sisters, Shirley, Barbara and Heather.

Our grandmother was Catherine Norton, Aunty to Thomas, so our dad was his first cousin.

Some of the names associated with the Norton families in the local area of Hilltops and Weddin Shires are, English, Byrne, Slater, Gordon, Lynch, McDonald, Crowe,

Simmons, Heidtman, Cattle, Bollard and Rush.

Photo of Thomas in uniform. Born October 10, 1894 was killed in action on the battlefields of Bullecourt France on May 5, 1917 at the age of 23 years.

Photo of art work of Thomas Nortons bullock team, painted by Sharon Fenton from old photo before he went to war were he was killed in action.

Croquet plays enjoying the hospitality at Elevations Cafe, Leonie Druitt, Sue Ryan, Joyce Williams, Shirley Close, Fay Slater.

A little about Elevations Cafe, owned in partnership by Peter Slater, David Murphy, these two gentleman have been in partnership for twenty years in various catering places over the years such as motel restaurants etc.

