The Harden Hawks have soared away with wins in both grades against Crookwell Green Devils on Saturday.

The Harden Hawkettes defeated Crookwell 28-0 in a strong matchup.

Harden's Georgia Smith said it was a little bit unexpected they took this strong win, with only just beating them in the last two grand finals, and Crookwell defeating them at home last year.

Ms Smith said they were expecting a hard challenge, and came out against Crookwell strong, as they knew the visitors usually like to come out hard and fast.

The Hawkettes were able to put their 28 points on the board by the end of the first half and spent the second half defending.

In the second half, Ms Smith said Crookwell came out of the gates hard, but the Hawkettes focused on their defence for the second half.

During this game Clare Smith also celebrated her 150th match.

Clare said reaching 150 games for the Harden Hawks is a milestone that she is incredibly proud of, and it's been a privilege to represent such a special club.

"I'm grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey and will always treasure the lifelong friendships I've made along the way," she said

The Hawkettes are also looking forward to welcoming Kate Menz into the Harden Hawks 150 Club in the coming weeks

In the men's match, the Hawks came away with a handy 34-4 win over Crookwell.

Harden's Nick Halls said it was a very good win against one of the top few sides in the competition and they were really happy with their performance.

Mr Halls said they have had a few weeks where they haven't had that set for set footy, but coming up against Crookwell they were able to have that back and forth throughout the game.

With only having conceded try during the match, Mr Halls said they were really happy with their defence.

This weekend both squads will have a bye before heading to Canberra to take on North Canberra who are sitting in second place in both men and women's competition.

With this being a top of the table clash for the Hawks, Mr Halls said they are hoping to continue their momentum into the last few games of the regular season into the finalks.

Despite having some hard games ahead in the next few weeks, Harden will be welcoming a few players back which should help with their momentum.