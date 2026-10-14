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From handmade skirts to 50 years of netball in Young

<p>Young 14s at the NSW State Age Championships in 1979, wearing the green wraparound skirts handmade for the association by Alma and Joan Farraway. Back: Nancy McGregor, Debbie Tomlinson, Kylie Hardy, Helen McGregor and Kylie Hobson. Front: Robyn Martin, Sharon Stephens, Karen Apps and Mary-anne Hall. PHOTOS: Helen McGregor.</p>\\n
<p>Young 14s at the NSW State Age Championships in 1979, wearing the green wraparound skirts handmade for the association by Alma and Joan Farraway. Back: Nancy McGregor, Debbie Tomlinson, Kylie Hardy, Helen McGregor and Kylie Hobson. Front: Robyn Martin, Sharon Stephens, Karen Apps and Mary-anne Hall. PHOTOS: Helen McGregor.</p>\\n

Young 14s at the NSW State Age Championships in 1979, wearing the green wraparound skirts handmade for the association by Alma and Joan Farraway. Back: Nancy McGregor, Debbie Tomlinson, Kylie Hardy, Helen McGregor and Kylie Hobson. Front: Robyn Martin, Sharon Stephens, Karen Apps and Mary-anne Hall. PHOTOS: Helen McGregor.

Generations of players and volunteers have kept Young netball thriving for 50 years.
Sharon Smithers
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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