On Saturday 21st, the ladies played a 4BBB for Christmas Hampers.

Winners: Leanne Slater and Liz Harding 43 pts

Runners-up: Sandra Holmes and Lorraine Regan 42 pts on a c/b from Helen Hamblin and Cathy Aiken 42 pts.

The Summer Comp results on the day were:

Cathy Aiken 37 pts and Lorraine Regan 35 pts on a c/b from Helen Spencer.

On Saturday 28th, the Ladies Summer Comp was played.

Winner: Justine Makeham 41 pts

Runner-up: Estelle Roberts 39 pts

On Wednesday 1st, the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.

Best ladies scores on the day -

Sandra Holmes 37 pts, Gail Hanigan 35 pts and Liz Harding 35 pts.

Last Saturday the Ladies Summer Comp was played.

Winner: Mylan Davidson 37 pts

Runner-up (on a c/b): Liz Harding 37 pts

Some great scores over the Christmas break!

Happy New Year to all!

- PAMMIE MCCLOY