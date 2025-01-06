PHOTO
On Saturday 21st, the ladies played a 4BBB for Christmas Hampers.
Winners: Leanne Slater and Liz Harding 43 pts
Runners-up: Sandra Holmes and Lorraine Regan 42 pts on a c/b from Helen Hamblin and Cathy Aiken 42 pts.
The Summer Comp results on the day were:
Cathy Aiken 37 pts and Lorraine Regan 35 pts on a c/b from Helen Spencer.
On Saturday 28th, the Ladies Summer Comp was played.
Winner: Justine Makeham 41 pts
Runner-up: Estelle Roberts 39 pts
On Wednesday 1st, the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.
Best ladies scores on the day -
Sandra Holmes 37 pts, Gail Hanigan 35 pts and Liz Harding 35 pts.
Last Saturday the Ladies Summer Comp was played.
Winner: Mylan Davidson 37 pts
Runner-up (on a c/b): Liz Harding 37 pts
Some great scores over the Christmas break!
Happy New Year to all!
- PAMMIE MCCLOY