On Saturday the men played for the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning September Monthly Medals.

The medal winners were Mark McCormick in A Grade with 69 nett, Gavin Marshall in B Grade with 63 nett and Geoff Palmer in C Grade with 63 nett.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Bill Oliver in A Grade with 76, Gavin Marshall in B Grade with 75 and Michael Duval (Grenfell) in C Grade with 84.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Peter Campbell in A Grade with 26 putts, Allan Moore in B Grade with 28 putts and Terry Shipp in C Grade with 29 putts.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 11th and was not won. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Peter Campbell with 160 cm and the 17th was won by Phillip Oliver with 265 cm. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Peter Campbell with 160 cm and he received a $73 voucher. The Young Services Club second shot NTP were won by Simon Murray in A Grade on the 3rd with 350 cm, Allan Moore won B Grade with 258 cm on the 9th and C Grade on the 15th was won by Geoff Connelly with 159 cm. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by John Connell. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Simon Murray, Peter Kirkwood and Daniel Harveyson (Grenfell). Balls went down to 71 nett on a countback and there were 74 players.

Saturday was also the qualifying round for the Norman Crawford handicap matchplay. The draw has John Connell vs Wayne Honeman, Adrian Hanrahan vs Geoff Palmer, Greg Nolan vs Mark McCormick and Gavin Marshall vs Jim Glasheen.

The reserves are Steve Dewar, Allan Moore, Grant Meacham and Zac Williams. The names were drawn randomly as per tradition. The first round is to be completed by Sunday 22nd September.

Next Saturday 14th September- single stableford and second round of Handiskins. Its not to late to enter with 4 rounds still to go as its your best 3 rounds that count. Saturday 21st September 4BBB Mixed and qualifier for Mixed Match Play. Sunday 22nd September- Scramble. Saturday 28th September- 4BBB and Round 3 of Handiskins. Sunday 29th September- Mixed Foursomes- 27 holes scratch and Handicap.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Colin Hardwick with 43 points and he won 10 balls. Brett Scelly was second with 40 points and Larry Marks was third with 39 points om a countback from Michael Baldry (Harden). Ian Tierney won the Pro Pin on the 7th with 305 cms and he won a $52 voucher. Balls went down to 32 points and there were 59 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Garry Nicholls with 35 points and he won 3 balls. Mark Crutcher was second with 34 points on a countback from Andrew Miller. Balls went to 29 points and there were 10 players. The 9 hole medley was won by Carolyn Shaw with 20 points and there were 3 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Beau Elsley with 42 points and he won a $30 voucher and 5 balls. Scott Nolan was second with 39 points and Wayne Honeman was third. The Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot was the 1st and was not struck. Next week the jackpot will be $60. The Pro Pin was won by Scott Nolan with 213 cm on the 7th and he received a $18 voucher. There were 20 players.

The Social Club played a 14 hole event and it was won by Casey Ashton with 44 nett. The runner up was Peter Campbell with 52 nett and third was Noel Bell with 55 net on a countback from Jono Eastwood. There were 18 players. CRAIG WATSON