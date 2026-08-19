On Wednesday 12 August only seven ladies braved the cold conditions.

Karen Hamilton-Gibbs came out on top with a very nice 36 points and won The Services Club voucher. There were no birdies, Karen had a four pointer and one lady played in the PG Golf medley stableford.

On Saturday, 12 ladies played a two lady ambrose sponsored by The Services Club, Trish Miller and Cathy Johnson.

The winners were Rachel Dorman and Chris Keevil with 66.25 and coming in second were Libby Callaghan and Trish Miller with 66.5.

Liz Harding won the PH Golf NTP 17th. Rachel and Chris birdied the 8th and 16th, Libby and Trish the 2nd and 8th, Liz and Justine the 7th, Jan and while Karen birdied the 13th.

WD Cuts medley stableford was won by Karen Hamilton-Gibbs with 40 pts, backed up well from Wednesday.

Carolyn, Darnai and Chris also played. There were no birdies or four pointers.

Liz and Leanne travelled to Binalong and played in their Open Tournament, Liz was the runner-up lady’s scratch.

Wirral Cup results to date include: Darnai def Liz, Camille def Libby C and Mylan won on a forfeit.

Rachel and Estelle are still to play.

Next week, Wednesday and Saturday are single stablefords.

Wednesday 26 August will be the last medal round for the year.