By LEANNE SLATER

On Wednesday 17 June we played a single stroke event, the fourth Golf NSW medal round sponsored by The Services Club and Leanne Slater. Our oldest playing member came in with the best score to take first place with 70 nett,

Jan Broderick well played a very nice round of golf. Justine Makeham was second with 72 nett, a great par score. Balls went down to 75 nett on a c/b. Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds NTP's, A grade not struck, B grade not struck and C Grade 13th second shot Libby Callaghan.

Medal winners Div 1 Justine Makeham 72, Div 2 Cathy Marshall 75 c/b to Cathy Aiken and Div 3 Mylan Davidson 74.

We had 17 players and two ladies played in the medley comp. There were no birdies recorded.

Saturday is a single Stableford.

Saturday 20 June was the single stableford Sponsored by The Services Club and Libby Plumley. Seven no shows, five went for coffee and five braved the elements and played. Libby Callaghan came in with the best score of 33 pts and welcome Jill Baldwin. Balls went to Libby and Cathy Marshall and there was only a winner's voucher.

Wednesday 24 June single stableford, there were 20 players and Noela Hardman had a birdie on the 8th after nine months recovery from a fractured arm, congratulations and welcome back. Libby Callaghan had 38 pts followed by Cathy Marshall with 36 pts.

These two ladies have been playing very consistent golf with their new clubs. The balls went down to 28 pts. Gail Hanigan was the sponsor for the day with a secrete 9 Holes 1,2 and 12 to 18: Div 1 winner Cathy Aiken 16 pts c/b runner-up Jackie Sheridan 16 pts. Div 2 winner Estelle Roberts 19 pts runner-up Cathy Marshall 17 pts.

Two ladies played in PH Golf medley comp. Kim, Sue, Karen, Jan, Chris and Carolyn played in the Friday medley stableford with Chris having the best ladies score with 35 pts. Saturday June 27, we played a single stableford with Cathy Marshall having another great round with 40 pts and Liz Harding the next best with 36 pts.

There were 22 players, ball going down to 31pts and the PH Golf NTP 17th winner was Cathy Aiken with a great shot. Rachel Dorman hit a beautiful shot on the 7th to be knocked off for the pro pin, must have been a brilliant shot to bet it.

Rachel birdied the 7th, Cathie Aiken the 13th and Liz the 7th and 8th, well done. Gail Hanigan sponsored the day with another secrete 9 Holes 3rd to 11th: Div 1 winner Liz Harding 19 pts runner-up Maxine McCormack 18 pts c/b Rachel Dorman. Div 2 winner Cathy Marshall 22 pts runner-up Libby Plumley 17 pts c/b Libby Callaghan.

A little story from Saturday, on the beautiful water feature hole (17th) Libby Callaghan led her playing group astray when Trish, Chris and Rachel followed her into the water, I don't know if this has ever been done.

They all proceeded to wipe the hole. Sunday lunch get together and Gail's presentation was a great success with 28 ladies coming together. Thank you Gail, for your very generous sponsorship and organizing lunch.

Next Wednesday is a single stableford and Saturday is the GNSW medal round.