Despite the cold and damp conditions on Sunday, 57 players in six teams form Young and Cowra descended on the hockey field to compete in the 2026 Cherry Cup

Young Combined Hockey Association's Edwina Planten said it was a really successful weekend full of really good hockey, despite some cold and wet weather at times.

Among the standout results, Ms Planten said were Emperor Penguins and the Cowra Two team who faced each other in the grand final.

Both teams had four wins and one loss throughout the day in the lead up to the grand final.

While they both had a great day on the field, the Cowra Two team defeated the Emperor Penguins 1-0 in a closely contested match.

"It's probably disappointing for the Penguins but they had a brilliant day and so did Cowra Two," Ms Planten said.

Coming up next for the Young Combined Hockey Association is their regular winter competition which plays every Sunday at Saw Pit Gully Oval

The winter competition will continue through to September.

Currently they are also running their Hookin2Hockey program which is aimed at supporting players aged from 5 to 12. The program will also run again during school term three.