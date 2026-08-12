The NSW Lure Coursing Association gathered in Harden on 2 August for the final event of their 2026 Lure Coursing season, the Rebecca West Memorial Sighthound Test and Trial.

The association and participants welcomed Bec's parents, family and friends who travelled from Wagga for the day.

NSW Lure Coursing Association's Jacki Winders said Bec loved the sport and more importantly she loved the dogs.

"The club could not have asked for a more beautiful day to honour the memory of their friend," she said.

"It was a relaxed day spent in the sunshine, watching the hounds do what they love most. They also enjoyed gathering for lunch on the lawns of the Harden Racecourse, continuing the tradition of good food and friendship that has become such a valued part of the club."

Lure Coursing is a sport that was developed in the 1970s as a safer, more controlled sport for sighthounds that would recreate the physical requirements of open field coursing, allowing them to continue testing the functional abilities of their hound.

As part of the sport, the sighthounds chase plastic bags on a course laid out to simulate the movement of escaping game. The plastic bags are pulled around on a nylon string course, propelled by a hand controlled motor.

Among the recognised breeds of sighthounds in Australia are Afghan Hounds, Azawakh, Borzoi, Deerhounds, Greyhounds, Ibizan Hounds, Irish Wolfhounds, Italian Greyhounds, Pharaoh Hounds, Saluki, Sloughi, Whippets, and Rhodesian Ridgebacks or Basenji.

Ms Winders said the sport is open to other breeds as well, which compete in the Lure Pursuit categories

Ms Winders said Lure Coursing is an opportunity for dogs to run safely and freely, and to do what they like to do.

The club extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who volunteered in official roles and to all those who lent a hand throughout the day.

"Thank you also to everyone who generously donated to the trophy table, and they extended a special shout out to the Cowra Men's Shed for crafting the beautiful Silky Oak frame for Bec's own artwork," Ms Winders said.

The Rebecca West Memorial Trophy, Best in Field & Best Open as won by a two year old female Whippet - Warley Murder Onthe Dancefloor JC. better known as Sprite to her friends.

Sprite commenced Lure Coursing earlier in 2026 and comes from four generations of Lure Coursing Whippets.

She is bred and owned by Jacki Winders and is a much loved family member.

Other awards include:

Judge's Choice – Junior Course: Alshira Nurat Al Nar (Saluki)

Best Singles: Tilmozee Kiwi Fruit Gooseberry N.SPRD (Whippet)

Best Field Champion: FCH. Kali Khatvanga Of Synergon (IMP USA) (Afghan Hound)

This is the first time the NSW Lure Coursing Association have hosted a meeting in Harden, and they have been running events for the past 11 years across the region including at Canowindra, Wagga, Yass, Bungendore and Sydney.