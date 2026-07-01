Members from the Boorowa Gymnastic Club participated in their first competition for the year at the South Coast Gymnastics Academy, Unanderra, on Sunday.

Over 100 competitors were involved in the three sessions which were held over two days, 27 - 28 June.

Scarlett Ludwig and Alice Rollason competed in Level 1 and Sophie Armour, Annabelle Collins, Isabelle Haines, Mahalia Mannion, Bonnie Molloy, Amelia Murray, and Harper Pye competed in Level 2.

Each apparatus routine starts with a base entry score of 10 points. Each skill within the routine is then worth from one to five depending on how well it is executed and the score is added.

Vault is worth 21, Bars 36, Beam 41 and Floor 46 with a maximum achievable score of 144 points.

The girls all scored well across the four apparatus with scores very close.

The girls' scores on vault ranged from 17.5 to 20.5, bar scores from 24 to 35, beam from 22 to 38 and floor from 28.5 to 40.5.

Mahalia and Harper were the highest scorers on vault and Bonnie had the highest scores on the other three apparatus.

Overall scores were a resounding success with five girls getting podium finishes.

Scarlett placed first and Alice third in Level 1 while the first three places in Level 2 were taken out by Bonnie, Mahalia and Harper. A great effort and an enjoyable day.