The Harden Rugby Union Club are ready to cheer on both squads this weekend as they compete in the first round of semi finals.

The Red Devils will be taking on minor premiers Boorowa in a top of the table clash in the major semi finals on Saturday while the She Devils will be facing off against the West Wyalong Redbacks in the minor semi final.

This follows on from last weekend's match which saw Harden take on the Grenfell Panthers.

The Red Devils finished the regular season with a 36-19 win against Grenfell, while the She Devils faced off against a strong Grenfell Pink Panthers outfit, losing 29-5.

Harden's Charlie Brown said all attention now turns to the semi finals, and said with the club being the only one in the competition with both teams in the semifinals it is a massive result for them.

In the men's match against Boorowa, Mr Brown said whoever wins will secure a home grand final.

This weekend the women will be facing off against West Wyalong, which Mr Brown said will be a massive test for Harden, but they definitely will be able to beat them on the day.

Mr Brown said in the women's competition there is really good football being played, so the girls will have to be on their a grade to get the results.

In the men's match, Mr Brown said if they play to their potential they can get over the top but if they make any mistakes and give Boorowa the opportunity, they will be hard to beat.

"It's going to be a massive game," he said.

Mr Brown said he would love to see as many Harden people come over to support them as they can, as to be in a semi with the chance of a home grand final is a pretty big thing, and the more support they have the better.

"Hopefully both teams can get the job done and we can be in Harden in a couple weeks time to play a home grand final, which will be huge."