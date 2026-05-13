Harden Rugby Club has capped off its 50th anniversary weekend with a celebration that perfectly captured the heart of the Red Devils, fierce competition, deep community pride, and stories spanning half a century.

Festivities began with the top of the table clash against a tough Boorowa Goldies side and ended in style with a sold out Black Tie Ball at the Harden Racecourse, where generations of players, supporters and families gathered to honour the club’s remarkable journey.

Although Boorowa were unable to field a full women’s side, the players who could still travelled to Harden for a friendly 7s match a gesture that show the respect between these 2 women’s teams.

Harden’s women dominated from the outset, running in try after try to secure a commanding 57–7 win.

Final Score: 57–7 Points: 3 to Sharni Manton, 2 to Kelsey Hogan & 1 to Jess Ryan

The men’s match was a physical, high intensity contest from the opening whistle. Despite a few errors that allowed Boorowa to stay in the fight, Harden’s defence held strong, and the Devils crossed the line five times to secure a 35–24 victory.

The win not only set the tone for the afternoon’s celebrations it also saw Harden reclaim the Annie McGuigan Shield and move five points clear on top of the table.

Final Score: 35–24 Points: 3 to Nick Alcorn, 2 to Oliver Minehan & 1 to Jeremy Martin Players’ Player: Liam Rountree

Following the great day of footy, the Harden Racecourse came alive on Saturday night as past and present players, families, life members and supporters filled the room for the club’s 50th Anniversary Black Tie Ball.

Congratulations to Ball Committee members Rachael Pedley, Charlie Brown, Rosie Fairfild-Smith& Jack O’Connor for bring the evening together,

The evening was expertly guided by MCs Mick Minehan and John O’Connor, two men who arguably know more Harden Rugby history than anyone. Their tall tales, sharp humour and deep knowledge of the club kept the room entertained from start to finish.

A highlight of the night was a special panel discussion, led by Jack O’Connor, featuring club stalwarts John Serong, Hugo Sachs, Danny Spillane , Steve Kerrison and Ben Lenehan. Their personal memories, from on field triumphs to legendary bus trips and characters who shaped the club had the crowd laughing, reminiscing and celebrating the shared history that binds the Red Devils family.

President Charlie Brown captured the emotion of the milestone in his address, reminding everyone that Harden Rugby has always been built on more than the game itself:

“We have built a family here and it is honestly something that extends so much further than a rugby game… Everyone in this room and countless others have been a part of the culture of this club,” he said.

Stories flowed throughout the night, tales of bus trips, big wins, heartbreaks, characters, and the memories that have shaped the club across five decades.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the new Life Member Honour Board, freshly updated to reflect the club’s proud history.

The full list of Harden Rugby Club Life Members now stands as:

• Rob Taylor – (represented by Rabbits Taylor)

• Peter Pettit (represented by Janice Grey)

• Chris Manchester

• Peter O’Connor

• Steve Kerrison

• John Serong

• Danny Spillane

• Graham “Polly” Thurkettle (represented by Grant Thurkettle)

• Fleet Stevens (represented by Clint Stevens)

• Hugo Sachs — newly inducted

The room rose to its feet as Hugo Sachs was announced as the club’s tenth life member, a moment that brought emotion and applause in equal measure.

President Charlie Brown described him as a man “woven into the fabric” of the club:

“For more than 40 years this man has been a player, a coach, a mentor, a committee member and one of the great pillars of this club… Hugo Sachs is the bloke that every club hopes they will have in their corner.”

Looking ahead, next weekend the women enjoy a well earned break, while the men travel to face the Condobolin Rams, who have found form and will no doubt test the Devils’ top of the table momentum.

“Here is to 50 years of Harden Rugby, and to a future that is just as proud, just as strong, and just as united," Mr Brown summed up