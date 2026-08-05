By CRAIG WATSON

The Saturday event was the August Monthly Medals sponsored by Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning.

The medal winners were Riley Hatch in A Grade with 68 nett, Craig Gault in B Grade with 70 nett and Ash Byres Pointer won C Grade with 70 nett on a countback.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Levi French in A Grade with 73, Craig Gault in B Grade with 82 and Jeremy Webber in C Grade with 91.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Steve Connelly in A Grade, Craig Webber in B Grade and Jeremy Webber in C Grade.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Jack Nicolls and the 17th was won by Andrew Miller. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Jack Nicolls and he received a voucher for $73.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 5th and was won by Kyle McGovern on a card draw. The McAllister Motors second shot NTPs were won by Pat Hatton in A Grade on the 3rd, Paul Blizzard in B Grade on the 9th and the 15th was won by Craig Collins in C Grade.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $200 on the 12th was not won. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Greg Nolan. The Salami Brother Pizza awards were won by Kyle McGovern, Mark Shipp and Ron Thompson. Balls went down to 75 nett on a countback and there were 74 players.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday players tried their best but the prize remains elusive. Many thanks to Andrew, your challenge is continues to be beyond our members skill set.

Upcoming events.

Saturday 8 August- Handiskins Round 2. Daily sponsor is Will Hurcum & Hurcum Mechanical.

Saturday 15 August- Hamblin’s Pharmacy Single stableford.

The Wednesday medley was played off the Red Tees and was won by Peter Terry with 37 points and he won 8 balls. Runner up were Ben Baker (6 balls) with 35 points. Third was Ray Hargraves (5 balls) with 34 points on a countback from Peter Webber (4 balls), Casey Ashton (3 balls) and Allan Moore (2 balls).

Riley Hatch won the Pro Pin and he received a voucher for $36. Balls went to 29 points and there were 46 players.

The Friday medley was won by Andrew Aiken with 39 points and he won 4 balls. The runner up was Carolyn Shaw (3 balls) with 37 points from Sandra Holmes (2 balls) with 36 points.

The Pro Pin was won by Jarrod Sharman and he receive a voucher for $9. Balls went to 33 points and there were 11 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Jack Nicolls with 38 points on a countback and he won 6 balls. Runner up was Tom McKnight (5 balls) with 38 points. Third was Grant Harding (4 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Mylan Davidson (3 balls). Rhett Foreman (2 balls) was fifth with 36 points on a countback.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot of $120 was shared by Jim Brewster and Michael Smith. The jackpot resets to $30 next week. The Pro Pin was won by Rhett Foreman and he received a voucher for $30. Balls went to 32 points and there were 37 players.

The Social Club played their Memorial Day 14 holes event. The winner was Colin Gilchrist with 56 nett on a countback from Brendon Robinson. Jacko Anderson was third with 57 nett. The Jackpot hour was won by Darren Pratt. There were 15 players.