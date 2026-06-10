While the Harden Hawks are currently sitting on top of the ladder, they are not resting on their laurels and are gearing up to continue pushing as the second half of the season approaches, beginning with this weekend's match against Boorowa.

Harden Hawks coach Nick Halls said they have had a good season so far and while they are currently undefeated there is definitely room for improvement.

"I think all the boys realise we're at the halfway point now so it's really time to start clicking as all of the sides are going to be getting better in the second half," he said.

"So we need to make sure we improve as well."

The Harden Hawkettes have had a similarly good season so far, with no losses recorded against them as of yet, though they did have a draw against Bungendore on 2 May.

Hawkettes' Georgia Smith said also managed to slot back into the top spot on the ladder after defeating ladder leaders North Canberra Bears 44-22.

Following the June long weekend bye they will be taking on Boorowa, and with the local inter town rivalry, Ms Smith said it is a bit of a mental challenge to see who will get on top any given match against the club.

"For us girls, we just want to keep our momentum. Keep playing the way we're playing and staying strong in attack and defence," she said.

This weekend both squads will be facing off against Boorowa at McLean Oval, and this weekend will also be the club's Old Boys day.

Going into the match, Mr Halls said Boorowa are always a tough game, and he can't remember any match between the two teams which has not been a hard fought game.

"No matter what, we'll give it it our best shot," he said.

This weekend will also see Hawkettes player Georgia Smith celebrate her 150th match with the club.

Ms Smith said she is pretty excited to go out with the girls and celebrate that milestone.

She put the reason why she has kept coming back to play for the Hawkettes is the good and strong club culture, as well as having her family around.