The Harden Hawks have taken on a determined Boorowa squad and came away with a close win in the men's match.

The Hawks claimed a 26-20 win over the boorowa Rovers, in what was described as a physical game by Hawks' Nick Halls.

While he admitted the Rovers probably had the better of big parts of the game, Mr Halls said Harden were able to settle down and were able to win the game in the end.

Boorowa held a lot of the possession within the first half, and were able to score a couple tries against the home side.

However Harden were able to pull their way back in the second half, Mr Halls said, and were able to increase their possession of the ball and played a bit more of the top side.

Despite having five or six players out, Mr Halls said it was a good win for them, and some of their other players got more of a run.

Mr Halls said they are wishing Tyson Astill the best on his recovery from a broken jaw which occurred during last weekend's match.

Looking forward to this weekend Harden will be hosting Googong.

Mr Halls said they need to fix some errors and get some communication happening, but despite this he thinks they will be fine before their next match.

In the women's match, the scores were a little wider with the Hawkettes coming away with a 32-2 win over the Roverettes.

Harden's Georgia Smith said going into the game they knew Boorowa was going to be tough as they always come out pretty hard.

However with Boorowa's lower numbers Harden were able to begin to control the game by the end of the first half.

Harden came out in the second half strongly, but with eighteen minutes left on the clock began a more defensive game as several penalties were called against them.

Ms Smith said she was very proud of the girls for the attacks they were doing and the display on the day, as well as the strong showing of defence, keeping Boorowa out scoreless for almost eighteen minutes.

Boorowa were able to put their two points on the board after a last minute penalty goal.

Over the last few weeks, Ms Smith said they have been focusing on their defence and improving it for their upcoming matches.