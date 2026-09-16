Mark your calendar, it's racing time

The much-anticipated Grenfell Jockey Club Races returns next weekend on Saturday 26 September, promising a day full of racing, fashion, food and community spirit. This year's committee is continuing the strong traditions of the Jockey Club Races with president Danny Joyce and long-serving organiser Andrew Hooper stepping into the vice president role, working hard to deliver a fantastic experience for all. Behind the scenes, the committee has been working tirelessly, holding working bees to finish the running rail and ensure the track is in top condition. Their dedication to delivering a safe, exciting race day experience is second to none. The committee is also proud to acknowledge the incredible array of support from local sponsors. Their ongoing generosity plays a vital role in making this event possible – from race sponsorships to prize donations and more. The Jockey Club Races remain a true community effort, and every contributor is thanked. All the hard work and support accumulates to a fantastic day trackside on 26 September. General entry tickets will be available at the gate, with EFTPOS card and cash facilities on course – no cash out. Major races of the day will be the Loaded Dog Benchmark 58 -1400 metres and the Grenfell Cup over 1670 metres. The committee are thrilled to welcome the “Mega Raffle” where there will be 1-8 winners for a $250 voucher from eight of the race meeting sponsors. Tickets are $5 per ticket, or give Barbara Jones a call on 0419 a 169 610. Want to upgrade your experience at the Grenfell Jockey Club Races this year? For $60 you can enjoy the day with the full President’s Tent package including a meal and 6 drink tickets. There will be plenty happening on and off track. Showcase your style in Fashions on the Field. There will be several categories, courtesy of Cath Birch from Chrome Boutique and Paige Wood from The Tin Cupboard. Fashions on the Field is generously sponsored by Bendigo Bank, with $2000 in prizes on offer. There will be strong local Bookmaker ring and the Tab van for interstate punting. There will be bookmaker vouchers and racing caps drawn out of a barrel after each race for losing tickets. While your at the track make sure to pick up a race book and fill it in for your chance to win a double pass to Randwick Races on Tab Epson Day on Saturday 3 October. There will be three lots of double pass to be won. Trainers will also be look after on the day with owners' trophies for every race, a rug for the winner of the Loaded Dog race and the Grenfell Cup donated by Grenfell Commodities. Grenfell Commodities produce will be given to fourth place in every race, also a bag of Mitavite for the best presented horse in each race and a bale of hay for last in each race donated by Andrew Robinson. Courtesy of Paul Best, getting to and from the event has never been easier thanks to the courtesy bus. First pickup will be 12 midday at the crossroads of Alexandra and North Streets towards the showground, for the Muster riders, and at 12.15pm outside the Commonwealth Bank, on Forbes Street. Sky Channel will be trackside with all the action including video replays broadcast throughout the event and there will be oncourse punter's club to join for a chance to maximise your winnings. Lastly at the kiosk savor a delicious barbeque and snacks. Tickets: Adults (16 years and over): $20 Race Book: $5 (includes a chance to win a great prize) President’s tent: $60 per head for a fantastic dining experience Important policy: No BYO alcohol or glass bottles: For safety reasons, please do not bring your own drinks or glass bottles onto the racecourse grounds. Join the Grenfell Jockey Club for a day of exciting racing, community pride, great food, and family-friendly fun at the 2026 Jockey Club Races. With strong leadership, the return of crowd favourites, outstanding sponsor support, and months of hard work from the committee, this year is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Mark your calendars for Saturday 26 September - the committee cannot wait to see you all trackside!