Seaside Sid takes out Eugowra's Canola Cup

Young-trained three-year-old Seaside Sid reigned supreme in Monday afternoon’s $30,600 Kriden Farms Eugowra Canola Cup aided by a perfectly judged front running drive from Blake Micallef. Owned by the Micallef family in partnership with leading Sydney jockey and close friend Tyler Schiller and trained at Monteagle by David Micallef, the plucky colt was sent out as a $3.00 favourite and did not give his supporters any reason for concern. Blake set a solid but controlled pace, running the first half of the last mile in 59.5 seconds before ramping things up in the last lap with a scorching 57.5 final half to post a mile rating of 1.56.8. At the post-race presentation, an emotional David Micallef expressed his gratitude to both the sponsor Rod Smith and the Eugowra Harness Racing Club for continuing to run the iconic race and how it was one that his family always yearned to win. “It is special to win this race with a colt that we bred ourselves and race in partnership with Tyler Schiller who is a close family friend,” Micallef said.