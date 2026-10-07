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Seaside Sid takes out Eugowra's Canola Cup

<p>Blake Micallef comes home to win the Canola Cup with Seaside Sid. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Blake Micallef comes home to win the Canola Cup with Seaside Sid. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Blake Micallef comes home to win the Canola Cup with Seaside Sid. PHOTO: Supplied

Monteagle trained runner gets it done at Eugowra
By CRAIG DUMESNY
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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