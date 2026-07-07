Young Indoor Bowls Club had their annual AGM meeting Wednesday July 1 with 22 members in attendance.

The new committee members are, Mark Briggs as our new President, Toni Weymouth and Samantha Harvison as the new Publicity Officers, Wal Penfold and Andrew Lesiuk are the new Selectors, along side Brian Butcher and Wilma Moors, who have both decided to give it another go.

Chris Wright remains Treasurer and Barry Johnson holds the Secretary position.

Following the AGM meeting two games of seven ends were played. The winners of the games were Samantha, Chris, Toni and Sonia with two wins and 22 points.

The runners up were Barry, Wal and Sandra with 1 win and a draw of 13 points. Congratulations to the winners and the runners.

Playing times for Indoor Bowls are Monday afternoons at 1pm for a 1:30pm start and Wednesday nights at 6pm for a 6:30pm start.

They happily welcome new members.

For more information contact Barry on 0400987684.