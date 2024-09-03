U13s (Sponsored by YES Embroidery) Coach: Kent Woods

The U13’s took on Cootamundra in the Grand Final! The boys took to the field ready and determined. Everything that they have been working towards throughout the year has led them to this moment.

It was the boys who opened up the scoring with the first try going to Billy Riley within the first forty seconds of the game and a second a minute later by Braith Andersons which he converted. A third try came to Braith Anderson which he converted at the ten minute mark.

The boys worked hard on several occasions to keep Cootamundra out, seeing that ball get handed over between the two sides before a touched ball into their goal end saw Cootamundra score with four minutes remaining. At half time the score was 16-4 Pickers way!

The second half started slow with the ball going back and forth between both sides, before a six again set right before Cootamundra’s line saw them score.

This kicked the boys into gear and they pulled together to hold Cootamundra out and put two tries on the board. A Braith Anderson coming at the seventeen minute mark and with just over four minutes remaining a try to Billy Riley.

Cootamundra fought back and managed to find a gap in the line with a minute and a half to go to score the last try for the game, seeing the 13’s Pickers come away with the Northern Grand Final win 24-12.

Very proud of the boys! Each and everyone of the boys should be so proud of how far they have come throughout the season.

U14s (Sponsored by Ozcott Excavation) Coach: Michael Sutherland

We all traveled to Gundagai today for the grand final, coming premiers with a great win 22-18.

The boys put in the effort and worked hard as a team which showed on the field.

The boys knew it was up to them to implement their skills, talk on the field and decision making to win today and that they did.

I am beyond proud of these 18 boys that have put so much dedication and hard work into each week.

As the coach it is rewarding to see these boys grow. What a great team and group of boys.

I was emotional and so proud of each of the boys today and I’m sure they are proud of what they achieved.

They made it happen on the field and it was a great game to watch and see what they can accomplish.

In the first half Cayden Cross scored and converted his own try.

Cayden scored again with a successful kick by Lincoln Sutherland.

Zavier Pritchard scored with successful kick by Lincoln Sutherland, bringing the score at half time 8-18.

In the second half Temora scored a try with unsuccessful conversion.

Matthew Cartwright scored with a unsuccessful kick by Cayden Cross.

Temora scored with a successful kick.

Final score 22-18

The boys followed with a presentation after the game.

Cayden Cross was awarded best and fairest. Congratulations to Cayden.

Next week we travel to Wagga for the Northern - Southern Grand final.

U15s (Sponsored by Corcoran Steel) Coach: Phil Coddington

The Corcoran Steel and Aussie Hotel 15’s Pickers headed to Gundagai to play Gundagai in the Grand final.

The pickers were confident and had a big chance to take home the Trophy.

The start was great with the pickers playing very physical and complete sets to put the tigers on the back foot.

The pickers would open the scoring and take a 6 nil lead. From the 10 minute mark, the pickers fell apart giving the Tigers the footy through mistakes and very poor discipline.

The Tigers would make the pickers pay, piling on 4 tries in 15 minutes to lead 24-6 at halftime.

The second half was all the Tigers who put the pickers away in a convincing 42-12 victory in a clinical performance and well deserved victory to the Gundy boys.

It wasn’t the result the pickers were hoping for but a great season nevertheless.