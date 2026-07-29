Two Boorowa junior rugby players, Emmett Crozier and Digby Merriman, represented Southern Inland Rugby Union at the 2026 NSW Rugby Junior Peugeot State Championships, held from Saturday 6 to Monday 8 June at the North Tuncurry Regional Sports Complex, hosted by Manning River Ratz Rugby Club.

Emmett and Digby were among the players named in the 2026 SWS Bank SIRU under-12s representative squad, which competed for the J.C. Degotardi Trophy.

The under-12s age group is the first in the NSW junior pathway to run as a fully competitive championship, with pool matches, finals and an official state champion crowned.

Crozier, who plays for the Harden Red Devils, was one of six Harden players selected in the squad, alongside teammates Cooper Martin, Harry Smith, Theo Brady, Vance McIntosh and William Hufton.

Crozier was named best on ground for the SIRU team.

His mother, Michelle, said the experience had made a big difference for her son.

"Watching the kids come together as a team throughout training and then at Tuncurry was so wonderful to be a part of. Being given this opportunity has made the world of difference for Emmett. The biggest thank you to the coaches and families that were a part of this," she said.

Merriman, who plays for the Young Yabbies, was joined by fellow Young player Frederick Simpson.

Merriman's mother, Annalise, said it was a great experience for the boys at the next level of rugby and a wonderful team to be part of.

Southern Inland Rugby said the squad had earned the opportunity to represent their clubs, communities and the Southern Inland region on one of the biggest stages in junior rugby, with the players' hard work, commitment and dedication throughout the representative season described as outstanding.

The full squad also included players from Cootamundra, Temora, Leeton, Tumut, West Wyalong and the Wagga Crows, reflecting the depth of junior rugby talent across the Southern Inland region.

Tim Hufton and Will Reynolds coached the side, with Scott Byrne as team manager and James Gartside providing medical support.

Boorowa's junior rugby community watched closely as the pair took to the field for Southern Inland at North Tuncurry, competing against the best junior talent from across New South Wales.