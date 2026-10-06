Lake wins top swimming volunteer award

Southern Inland Swimming Association (SISA) is celebrating an outstanding night of recognition after achieving remarkable success at the Swimming NSW Awards, held in Sydney on Saturday 3 October. Young Swimming Club member and SISA president Mark Lake went up as a nominee and came home a winner for the Swimming NSW Volunteer of the Year Award. This achievement came alongside further recognition for SISA on the night. "To see Wagga Wagga Swim Club recognised as Regional Club of the Year and Southern Inland Swimming Association named Area of the Year makes this achievement even more special," Mark said. "These awards are a testament to the commitment, teamwork and passion shown across our entire region." SISA covers a broad area, taking in swimmers from Young, Temora, Yass, West Wyalong, Junee, Wagga , Griffith, Hay all the way down to the Victorian border. With summer fast approaching and registrations now open SISA encourage anybody interested in joining to contact their local club.