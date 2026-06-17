With the winter soccer season reaching its halfway point the Young Lions are looking to the games ahead with aims to build their momentum.

Young Lions' Duncan Cameron said the season has been quite tough so far.

With the first grade team having lost quite a few players from last year's grand final team, Mr Cameron said they have been put into a rebuild and reshuffling of the players.

So far this year, the Lions have pout two wins on the board, but they have remained competitive despite the scoreboard results, with three other games the Lions only losing by one goal.

Over the last few weeks, Mr Cameron said they have seen a few players face some injuries and the team have been finding it a bit hard to get the same players on the park each week.

The Lions have claimed their second win last weekend against South Wagga, and looking forward Mr Cameron said they would like to be a bit more competitive and get more wins on the board.

With the next nine rounds, Mr Cameron said it will be about improving what they've done in the first half of the season and with the same team on the park they should be able to get it done.

This weekend the Young Lions will be hosting a big club day with all four grades playing at Hall Brothers Oval on Saturday.

The under 18s will be kicking off at 11am, followed by the Reserve Grade men kicking off at 1pm. The First Grade men will be kicking off at 3pm and the Women's First Grade kicking off at 5pm.

Mr Cameron said they will also be welcoming some junior players down at the oval on the day and they are really looking forward to having everyone up at the oval on the day/