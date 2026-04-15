There were mixed results for the club’s Open Pennant sides on Sunday.

At Young the Grade 3 side scored a comprehensive 78–38 win over Cootamundra Ex–Services Grade 5 side.

In the individual games Damien Miller’s team defeated Mick Barber’s team 30–16, Blake Bradtke’s team defeated John Goggin’s team 21–14 and David Quigley’s team defeated Gil Kelly’s team 27–8.

The Grade 5 side played Tumut’s Grade 4 side on the synthetic green at Tumut and the home side proved too strong with a 79–52 win.

The Young side scored 1 point with Glen Benson’s team defeating Greg Crampton’s team 26–22, George Somerville’s team losing to Adam Peel’s team 12–22 and Rod Cummings’ team losing to Geoff Webb’s team 14–35.

The semi–finals of the Men’s Club Pairs Championship were played on Saturday morning.

There was an even start in the game between Damien Miller and David Quigley and Joe Bargwanna and Cliff Traynor with the score at 7–all after 8 ends but from that point Damien and David dominated the scoring to win 18–9.

The first 5 ends of the second game saw Glen Seward and Glen Benson leading Darryle Miller and Denis Rosen 10–0 but after 9 ends that had changed to 10–7. After 17 ends the scores were level at 15–all and Darryle and Denis scored 2 shots on the final end to win 17–15.

The final will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1pm.

Saturday afternoon saw just one game of pairs played with Harold Anderson and Brian McNair the winners 22–13.

There were 16 players on the green on Thursday afternoon and four games of pairs were played.

Albert Carter and Glen Benson won 4 of the last 6 ends of their game to win 25–16, Ray Martin and Margaret Gailey scored 10 shots on the final 3 ends of their game to win 24–21,.

Jim McQuade and Ian Schofield led by 9 shots at the half-way stage of their game and went on to win 25–15 and Milan Brankovic and Terry Mulligan scored 2 shots on the final end of their game to win 18–16.

The final scheduled round of Open Pennants will be played this weekend. The Grade 3 side will be at home to Harden on Saturday morning and the Grade 5 side will play Boorowa Ex–Services at Boorowa on Sunday morning.

The current points table is Young (3) on 74, Tumut (4) on 68, Young (5) on 40, Cootamundra Ex–Services (5) on 29, Boorowa Ex–Services (5) on 26 and Harden (5) on 23.

Entry details for the Men’s Singles Championship are on the notice board with entries closing on Friday, 24 April.