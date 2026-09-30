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Murrumburrah girls are knockout winners

<p>The sevens team alongside coaches Ms Glover and Mr Shean after their win in Sydney. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The sevens team alongside coaches Ms Glover and Mr Shean after their win in Sydney. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

The sevens team alongside coaches Ms Glover and Mr Shean after their win in Sydney. PHOTOS: Supplied

Sevens girls come out on top for second straight year
Russ Haylock
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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