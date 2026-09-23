New format for upcoming cricket competition

The South West Slopes Cricket League (SWSCL) season begins in less than a month, with the format now locked in for the competition. Twelve teams are locked in; four from Temora, three from Young and surrounds, two from Cootamundra and one each from Stockinbingal, Harden and Grenfell. Boorowa are to be confirmed at this stage. All teams will be placed in the same grade and play each other once between Round 1 on Saturday 10 October and Round 11 on Saturday December 20. After the Christmas break the teams will be divided into A and B Grade, with six teams in each. From there they will play another round-robin and finish with the finals in March. Temora Bowling Club Tigers are the reigning A Grade premiers, while the B Grade title is held by the Burrangong Cubs. Three of the teams from last season will not be fielded this summer - with Junee and Murringo dropping out and Grenfell moving from two teams to one. With Round 1 only a matter of weeks away there has been activity in the nets around the South West Slopes, with the dozen teams all vying for glory when the season begins after the October long weekend.