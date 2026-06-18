Saturday was a 2 Up 4 ball. 9 hole Best Ball/9 hole aggregate sponsored by Steve Dewar and Peter Maher. The winners were Phillip Oliver and Peter Arabin with 65 points. The runners up were Ian Tierney and Todd Shipton with 63 points.

The best individual stableford score was Michael McCormick with 44 points. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Craig Taylor and the 17th was won by Cameron Hobbs. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Craig Taylor and he received a voucher for $55.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 10th and was won by Ben Baker. The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $380 on the 12th was not won and jackpots to $400 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Andrew Miller. The Salami Brother Pizza awards were won by Laurie Brown and Greg Glasgow. Balls went down to 34 points on a countback and there were 63 players.

Upcoming events.

Saturday 20 June is a Single Stableford Powerplay sponsored by Mark Flanders and EyeQ Optometrists. Saturday 27th is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Crag Taylor and Steve Smith. Saturday 4th July is the Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Monthly Medals. Saturday 18th July- Round 1 of Handiskins. $40 entry. Held over 5 rounds. NTP rounds 1, 3 & 5. More details next week.

The Wednesday competition on the 10th June was cancelled because of the rain. Only 4 players were able to complete their round. All players who entered the competition will receive their next round free of charge.

The Friday medley was won by Greg Murray with 37 points and he won 6 balls. The runner up was Grant Harding (4 balls) with 35 points from Libby Plumley (3 balls) with 33 points on a countback from Frank Lincoln (2 balls). The Pro Pin was won by Grant Harding and he received a voucher for $17. Balls went to 28 points and there were 28 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Darnai Richens with 39 points on a countback and she won 6 balls. Runner up was Grant Harding (4 balls) with 39 points from Greg Hennock (3 balls) with 38 points. Fourth was Ben Baker (2 balls) with 36 points on a countback.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was shared by Jim Brewster and Ben Baker. The Pro Pin was won by Grant Harding and he received a voucher for $25. The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” is still waiting to be won. Balls went down to 31 points and there were 27 players.

The Social played a 14 holes event that was won by Simon Roberts with 50 nett. Runner up was Peter Campbell with 53 nett from Paul Levett with 55 nett. There were 9 players. Next week holes 1 to 14. Tee off time is 7.15-7.30 am.