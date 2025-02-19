This weekend is Round 1 of Basketball NSW’s Western Junior League.

Last year the Pacers had a great comeback to WJL, after having no rep teams for around 6 years, with our U16’s the undefeated Div 2 champions and U18’s being very competitive in their division.

This year the Young Pacers will be represented by an U14’s, U16’s and U18’s boys team.

The 2025 teams were selected in September last year and have been training since then in preparation for the season which runs through until May.

Last weekend all three teams competed in the West Wyalong Gala day which is a great lead-in to this Saturday and Sunday’s games.

Our boys demonstrated great teamwork and came away with several wins and some very tight losses.

In WJL Round 1 the boys will be competing in Griffith and Leeton against teams from Mudgee, Orange, West Wyalong, Bathurst and Lithgow.

KIM HOLT