The Young Cherrypickers' Donna Dal Molin has been named the NSWRL's woman in league person of the year as part of their community awards

The 2026 NSWRL Community Awards that acknowledge the contribution made to the game every season by more than 35,000 volunteers across the state.

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said NSWRL places the highest priority on the role that volunteers play in Rugby League.

"Put simply, the game would not survive without them,” he said.

“Their role has become even more important as NSWRL continues to set new participation benchmarks each season, including the increasing popularity of women’s Rugby League.

“NSWRL’s Volunteer of the Year Awards are a way for us to say thank you for the invaluable contribution volunteers around the state have made to their club for a number of years, and in some cases decades.

“The recipients of this year’s awards have all shown great dedication to ensure the success of Rugby League, and I thank them for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future," Mr Trodden said.

Donna Dal Molin said she is very honoured and humbled in receiving this award and never intended to get any recognition for her work volunteering in football.

Football has been a part of her life for many years, having grown up around the footy field with her dad and brothers playing when she was young.

Ms Dal Molin said when she had kids they all got involved in football as well, allowing her to continue with the sport.

Not long after moving to town, and they got to know some people she spoke with Nick Hall who mentioned they always needed volunteers which turned out to be her pathway into local footy.

Over the years, Dal Molin has been involved with the Junior Cherrypickers and following her kids moving into the seniors, she cam on board with the senior Cherrypickers, where she is currently the club secretary and a head trainer.

"Footy has given so much to me and I enjoy being part of it," she said.

Along with her family, Ms Dal Molin said they enjoy giving back to the sport which has given them so much in terms of friendship and opportunities.

"I am lucky to have worked beside my husband and honestly could not have been so actively involved without his help and support," she said.

Ms Dal Molin said one of the proudest things as a parent is when you see your children stepping up into captain/mentoring/coaching roles.

"The sport has given them so many opportunities and taught them so much."

Young Cherrypickers' Andrew Smith said Donna has been an absolute godsend in and around the club and they are very happy to have her.

"She certainly is a rugby league stalwart and deserves every bit of the award and acknowledgement," he said.

In other local news the Young Cherrypickers will be celebrating their annual Ladies Day this weekend when they also will face off against the Tumut Blues.