The Harden Red Devils have put on a strong display on the pitch over the weekend with a 46-12 win over the visiting Condobolin Rams squad.

The She Devils had the bye this weekend.

Despite the home squad maybe not playing their best footy on the day, Harden's Charlie Brown said it was enough to get the win over the Rams.

"It was good to get some revenge over the Condo boys who got over us in Condo at the start of the year. Good to get that one back," he said.

Following on from the previous week's loss to Boorowa, Mr Brown said they decided if they really wanted to make a go at the comp, regardless of whether they can execute properly they need to have their heads on and play as a team.

Mr Brown said the team cohesion was pretty good on the pitch over the weekend and it is starting to show they are hitting their straps at the right end of the season.

Among the standouts were the forwards, who were firing pretty well, with Mr Brown highlighting the on field efforts of Darcy Gotterson and and Jeremy Martin.

"Blokes like that are really starting to fire at the right time," he said.

The backs are playing really well, Mr Brown added, with the team welcoming back Liam Rowntree who was away for a while.

He also highlighted that Ollie Minehan is doing a great job starring the team from fly half.

While taking on Condobolin, the Red Devils also celebrated their Sponsors and Old Boys Day, with Mr Brown saying it is a cracking day.

Mr Brown said the club can't operate with the people support them financially and without the old boys, the club wouldn't be what it is today without them.

"Two very important, different sub groups of the club but we just try and do our little bit for and can never repay what the sponsors give us in a year and can never repay the blood, sweat and tears the old boys have given to the club before," he said.

Mr Brown said the day is a little token of appreciation for their Sponsors and Old Boys.

This weekend coming will be a big test for Harden with them heading over to take on Cootamundra.

With only a couple of points separating the top teams on the ladder, Mr Brown said they really need to play the match of the season on Saturday to hopefully get a home semi final.

The women will have a bye this weekend as well before taking on Grenfell in the last round of the general season.

Mr Brown said both teams are in line to make the finals, and may be the only club to have both teams in the finals this year if that is the case.