Redbacks victorious once again

The Redbacks have once again claimed the title in the Young Combined Hockey Association SWSbank Winter competition, defeating the Penguins on Sunday at Sawpit Gully Oval. The Penguins came in confident after a win over the team in red two weeks prior, but ultimately fell just short in a gripping grand final. The Redbacks found their way to an early lead in the first quarter via the stick of Fred Dimmick. Redbacks captain Luke Cosgrove was the next to score, putting away a clean ball from a short corner to put his team further in front. Behind 2-0 at half-time the Penguins had their work cut out for them to find their way back into the match. It could have been a greater deficit if not for the efforts of Edwin Kwan in goal, coming up with some spectacular saves to keep the Penguins in range for a comeback. Their breakthrough goal came from some silky play between Solomon Islands representative players Juninia Mahika and Melwyn Makana. Defender Mahika was able to distribute the ball up field to Makana, who drove the ball home to put the team in black back in the match. In the fourth quarter it was Cosgrove who stepped up again from a short corner, putting his team to what proved to be a winning lead at 3-1. Young Combined Hockey Association secretary Edwina Planten congratulated both teams on making the winter competition final, with an eye to upcoming local hockey fixtures. Their spring competition is up next and will begin in October on Sunday afternoons. “We encourage anyone of any skill level to come along, you don’t have to know hockey to come along and play,” Edwina said. “It’s a good competition to start in if you’re wanting to give hockey a go.” To keep updated with hockey around Young, follow Young Combined Hockey Association on Facebook.