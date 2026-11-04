Riverina reps shine at cricket carnival

Three Young High School students made a trip to Tamworth last week as part of Riverina's NSWCHS Secondary Girls Cricket Championship team. Mackenzie, Brydie and Ella made the six-hour journey north for the carnival, where they played four T20s, one fifty over and one forty over game across four days. Year 11 student Brydie is a veteran of the Riverina team, and this year had the opportunity to captain the team. She embraced the chance to lead with more than just the new ball, and played a key role keeping the energy high Left arm quick Mackenzie was the youngster of the squad, and despite being a fresh-faced Year 7 in a tournament featuring players much more experienced she didn’t take a backward step. Ella is in Year 10 and is a capable all-rounder, who looks to give her team an edge with enthusiastic fielding and running between wickets. All three are multi-talented and have represented Riverina in multiple sports, including soccer, athletics and swimming. The tean were unable to jag a victory at the carnival, but picked up plenty of experience to help with the summer ahead and those beyond. “They put on their best performance in the final game with all players contributing well with bat and ball and the fielding was phenomenal,” Young High School’s Jenny Platt said. “This was a great opportunity for the girls to play cricket amongst other girls. “Being able to compete against high level teams from across the state and in a number of different formats created challenges and good opportunities to showcase their skills. There was other positive news for cricket in Young last week, with Hilltops Council assisting Young Junior Cricket to receive Cricket NSW funding to resurface the nets at Keith Cullen Oval. In local senior cricket last Saturday, the Bin Chickens were battered by Temora Bowling Club Tigers A Grade, while Burrangong vs Stockinbingal was declared a no result due to rain.