Social media
Home page>Sport>Riverina reps shine at c...
Sport

Riverina reps shine at cricket carnival

<p>Riverina captain, opening bowler and Young High School student Brydie charges in to bowl. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Riverina captain, opening bowler and Young High School student Brydie charges in to bowl. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Riverina captain, opening bowler and Young High School student Brydie charges in to bowl. PHOTOS: Supplied

Local trio head to Tamworth to take on top school cricketers
Russ Haylock
November 4, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 03:22

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES