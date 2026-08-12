By CRAIG WATSON

The Saturday event was a single stableford sponsored by Will Hurcum & Hurcum Mechanical. The winner was Shaun Rolfe with 38 points on a countback from Stephen Smith. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Jim Brewster and the 17th was won by Mick Schulz.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Jim Brewster and he received a voucher for $73.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 6th and was won by Phil Mitchell. The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $200 on the 12th was not won. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Adam Holmes.

The Salami Brother Pizza award was won by Matthew Brown. Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 81 players.

Round 2 of the Handiskins was held in conjunction with the daily event.

The Round 2 winner was Shaun Rolfe. Round 3 of Handiskins will be played on 5 September.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday players tried their best but the prize remains elusive. Many thanks to Andrew, your challenge is continues to be beyond our members skill set!

Upcoming events.

Saturday 15 August- single stableford sponsored by Turners Furniture One & Hamblin’s Pharmacy.

Saturday 22 August -Wilders Bakery 4BBB stableford.

Saturday 29 August- 4 Ball Twister sponsored by Patrick FitzGerald and Keith Duran.

The Wednesday medley was won by Peter Broekman with 41 points and he won 10 balls. Runner up was Casey Ashton (8 balls) with 39 points. Third was Peter Webber (6 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Craig Collins (4 balls), Jason Patterson (3 balls) and Brian Norman (2 balls).

Mark Flynn won the Pro Pin and he received a voucher for $41. Balls went to 31 points on a countback and there were 53 players.

The Friday medley was won by Andrew Aiken with 36 points and he won 5 balls. The runner up was Colin Miller (4 balls) with 35 points from Chris Campbell (2 balls) with 33 points.

The Pro Pin was not struck. Balls went to 30 points on a countback and there were 16 players.

Sunday was a washout. The WD Quality cuts medley, Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot and the Sunday Social Club will all return next week.