A team from the Young Junior Rugby League Club have have put their best foot forward when they took to the field at GIO Stadium to play at half-time of the NRLW.

The Under 8 Cherry Pickers strapped their boots on and made their way to Canberra on Sunday, 12 July to play during the mid game break between the NRLW games between the Canberra Raiders and the Warriors.

Young Junior Rugby League's Patricia Hunt said it was a great experience for the under 8s squad and the kids absolutely love it.

Ms Hunt said the players usually take to the field in the time before the first grade match and are able to stay and watch the first grade match kick off following their own.

In a post to Facebook, the Young Junior Rugby League Club said it was an incredible opportunity to run out on the same ground as the stars of the game and create memories that will last a lifetime.

"From the pre-game excitement, team huddles and cheering from the stands, to pulling on the famous red, white and blue and playing in front of a crowd – every one of our little Cherry Pickers did our club proud," the club said.

"A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this special day possible, and to all the parents, coaches and supporters who continue to give these kids opportunities they’ll never forget."

Looking forward the Young Junior Rugby League Club will be taking on Junee this weekend for the round 10, with four more rounds following to the end of the regular season.

On 1-2 August, several teams will be going down to Junee to take on the Junee Schoolboys and League Tag Carnival.

The first round of finals kick off on 22 August, with Ms Hunt saying at this stage most of the competitive aged squads looking set to take part.