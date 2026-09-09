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Harden Hat-Trick

<p>The Devils Under 10s Tag team steam onto the field for their grand final. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The Devils Under 10s Tag team steam onto the field for their grand final. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The Devils Under 10s Tag team steam onto the field for their grand final. PHOTO: Supplied

Harden made no grand finals in 2025, this year they qualified for four and won three
Russ Haylock
September 9, 2026 • 06:00

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