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Local helps Australia lift Deaf World Cup trophy

<p>Amy with the trophy and winners medal following the match.</p>\\n
<p>Amy with the trophy and winners medal following the match.</p>\\n

Amy with the trophy and winners medal following the match.

Amy gets a chance to represent Australia and comes home a champion
Russ Haylock
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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