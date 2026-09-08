Rugby season toasted at Club presentation nights

The senior rugby union season has come to an end, with local clubs celebrating the year that was at their recent presentation nights. The Boorowa Rugby Club became back-to-back men’s premiers this season, once again defeating Harden to claim the crown. For the Goldies the awards went to Pat Johnson – best and fairest, Will Harborne – players’ player, Tom Richardson – best forward, Tim Suttor – best back, Marty Corcoran – coaches award, Luke Dean – most improved and James Green – captain’s award. For the Goldilocks women’s team the winners were Sienna Reid - best and fairest, Madi Penrose – players’ player, Jess White – coaches award and Harmony Mewburn – most improved. Clubperson of the year went to Phoebe McGrath, while Pat Johnson took out leading try scorer, and the oldest player and ‘Heart of Gold’ awards went to Ryan Simpson. The Harden Rugby Club have enjoyed a strong 50th anniversary season, with both senior teams going deep into the finals. Men’s awards were won by Darcy Gotterson – best and fairest, Luke Thorsby – best forward, Oliver Minehan – best back, Will Glover, coaches award and Christian Johnson – most improved. Ed McGeogh (left) and Jack Alcorn (right) congratulate Christian Johnson on winning most improved. PHOTO: Harden Red Devils The women’s awards were taken home by Shani Manton – best and fairest, Isabel Duke and Peta Coffa – best forwards, Charlene Caboral – best back, Jess Ryan – coaches award and Reagan Manton – most improved. The Mick Honner Memorial Award for contribution and commitment to rugby in Harden went to Jeremy Martin Alice Lewis, Mick Minehan and Rachael Pedley were recognised as club people of the year. At the Young Rugby Club the Yabbies awards were won by Beau O’Connor – best and fairest, Oliver Edwards – most improved, Ben Jones – best back, Aidan Kain – best forward, Lasaro Ratu – coaches award and Andrew Rice – players’ player. For the Yabbettes the honours went to Talia McKay – best and fairest and best back, Adison King – most improved, Georgie Constance – best forward, Victoria Hegyi – coaches award with players’ player shared by Jen McKay and Emily Cooney. Victoria Hegyi accepts the coaches award from Rick Burnett and Steve Hegyi. PHOTO: Young Yabbies RUFC The leading try scorers were Ben Jones and Talia McKay, club person of the year was shared by Aidan Kain and Emily Cooney, the President’s award went to Kelly and Steve Hegyi while Mick Hudson was named best supporter.