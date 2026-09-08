Social media
Home page>Sport>Rugby Union>Rugby season toasted at ...
Rugby Union

Rugby season toasted at Club presentation nights

<p>Boorowa Rugby Club players\\' player Will Harborne with coach Mark Poplin (left) and captain Keagan Size (right). PHOTO: Boorowa Rugby Club</p>\\n
<p>Boorowa Rugby Club players\\' player Will Harborne with coach Mark Poplin (left) and captain Keagan Size (right). PHOTO: Boorowa Rugby Club</p>\\n

Boorowa Rugby Club players' player Will Harborne with coach Mark Poplin (left) and captain Keagan Size (right). PHOTO: Boorowa Rugby Club

Presentation nights held across the region
Russ Haylock
September 8, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES