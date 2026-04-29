While they have had a slow start to the season, The Young Yabbies haven't given up and are looking forward to a strong season ahead after celebrating a big day of footy on Saturday 18 April when they hosted the Cauliflower Club and took on the Harden Red Devils.

The Cauliflower Club is a rugby organisation that travels country NSW and plays rugby matches. The aim of these weekends or games is to raise money for people who suffer disabilities and rugby related injuries, monies raised go back into that area to be used for those injuries.

The Young Yabbies' Nick Duff said it was a terrific day that was very well received by a great turn out.

On the day, a coaching clinic was hosted for the juniors, followed by the women's match between the Yabbettes and Harden.

Unfortunately on the day the Red Devils proved to be stronger on the field, claiming a 54-5 win over the Yabbettes.

The Yabbies old boys then took to the field against the Cauliflower Club, and while they didn't keep score, the Cauliflower Club took the win.

Mr Duff said a highlight of the day was the coaching clinic, and the old boys match was played in great spirits.

The amount raised by the auctions held on the day is yet to be fully calculated, with money to go to a good cause.

The Young Yabbies men's squad rounded out the day on the field with their match against Harden and they took the fight to the visitors.

Yabbies' Andrew Rice said they applied some pressure through the middle before going out wide in the first twenty minutes, however Harden proved to be better on the day.

Harden defeated Young 35-14.

Mr Rice said poor discipline around the rucks and poor tackle height which cost them a player who was sent off cost them during the match.

However, Mr Rice said to Young's credit they were able to give Harden a little scare when they were able to apply good amounts of pressure to Harden's defence

"They'll be a very hard team to beat this year," he said.

Looking forward, the Young Yabbies will be taking on Boorowa on Friday night in Young under lights.

This will also be Young's Sponsors evening, and Mr Duff encourages all sponsors to attend fort a meal, a drink and to watch the games.